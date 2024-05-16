Maldives matters: India’s moving to foil Chinese designs

Colombo recently gave its nod for India to develop the strategically-located Kankesanthurai port in northern Sri Lanka. Barely 100km away from the deep sea port of Karaikal in Puducherry, it will provide vital connectivity between the two nations. In addition, an Indo-Russian joint venture recently won the contract to operate the Mattala airport built with Chinese loans in Hambantota. Sri Lanka is still trying to negotiate a restructured loan with China’s Exim Bank for the airport, which has been a commercial failure. Both these projects will give India a vital foothold in the region where both Sri Lanka and the Maldives are on board China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).