A sunscreen brand war has exposed a regulatory gap
Summary
- Honasa's Mamaearth and Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) Lakme have ended hostilities but shown how acutely India is in need of efficacy-focused regulatory standards for such products. Tighter regulation will strengthen Indian brands.
Honasa and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) have, under the court’s auspices, settled their dispute over an advertisement by HUL’s Lakme that trashed the efficacy of Honasa’s Mama- earth sunscreen in offering actual protection. HUL is modifying its ads and Mamaearth is removing its social media posts that disparage Lakme.