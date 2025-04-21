A sunscreen brand war has exposed a regulatory gap

This contrasts with the US, where the Food and Drugs Administration governs both drugs and cosmetics, besides food products. Sunscreens fall between the cracks in India, since neither the Central DSCO nor the BIS has set any bar for these products to out- perform. The BIS standard lays down what kind of testing should be done: ‘in vivo,’ that is, carried out on a live being. ‘In vitro’ means in a lab, but lab testing is not good enough for a product that could behave differently when it is actually used. So live tests make sense.