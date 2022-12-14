Mammoth crisis threatens India’s IITs and IIMs4 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 04:59 PM IST
- India's elite institutions struggle to find qualified teachers amid a glut of PhDs.
The faculty crunch at India’s prestigious IITs and IIMs is a crisis threatening to derail their ambitions of becoming world-class institutions like Harvard and Oxford. While the Ivy League colleges in the US boast the top minds in academia as faculty members, the IITs and IIMs are known more for their exceptional alumni who have achieved global success.