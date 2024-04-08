Managed float: RBI has a better handle now on rupee management

After declaring a crackdown on rupee derivatives traded on exchanges without underlying exposure to foreign-exchange risk, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended its deadline for compliance. Circulated in January and slated to take effect from 5 April, RBI’s requirement for market position holders to affirm their need to hedge risk (and submit back-up proof above a point) has been pushed to 3 May. Transactions had crashed as brokers asked clients to comply, though the basic rule remains the same. Rupee options and futures are meant for globalized businesses to shield their finances from the blows of exchange-rate flux. So such positions can be held only by those with genuine forex exposure, a condition laid down all along by India’s Foreign Exchange Management Act. Deputy governor Michael Patra has elaborated that RBI had in 2014 permitted participants to take positions of up to a level without providing evidence of exposure. That relaxation, however, was misinterpreted to conclude there’s no need for underlying risk, “which is not the case," he said, calling it “a violation of the law."

Given signs of market turmoil in response to RBI’s move to enforce that rule, we could expect a significant scale-back in trading. The shake-up so far suggests a large chunk of these derivatives were being used by punters as a way to place bets in search of profits. That some of these trades are done on margin money—as opposed to those for which full contract sums are paid upfront—could have acted as a lure. While wider participation in a market is usually an assurer of superior price discovery, this logic can get upended if an upsurge in trades is led by a mix of clever traders and rookies who know little of what makes a key price move but are attracted by the market’s casino-like appeal. The irony then would be of risk naiveté in a market meant for risk mitigation. A peculiarity of how the rupee’s external value is determined also lends it a unique form of complexity. As RBI operates a managed float to ensure “orderly appreciation and depreciation of the rupee" against the US dollar, it intervenes in the forex market against sharp swings, but not to peg it at any level. Such a ‘mixed economy’ policy could tempt more price speculation than is healthy.

The last fiscal year was one of relative rupee stability. It dipped less than a percentage point against the dollar—less than its peer currencies, i.e., and also its long trend of a 3%-plus average annual decline. This was cited on Friday by RBI as a sign of macro stability. After the volatility of 2022-23, last year saw our capital inflows recover, trade gap stabilize and forex reserves (a war-chest used in the rupee’s defence) reach a new peak (of above $645 billion). Barring an oil or other such shock, trends in 2024-25 may favour rupee strength. Foreign funds will flow into Indian bonds enrolled by global indices; business borrowings from abroad could rise too, should US rates of interest soften, which may also send more investment dollars our way (unless RBI eases rates to neutralize such a Fed-action effect). Given RBI’s avowed focus on inflation, however, the liquidity released by bulky dollar purchases may need to be sterilized via bond sales, which would pressure yields up and tighten money. Even so, an abundance of dollars is better for our economy than capital outflows. It also grants RBI a firmer grip on the currency’s external value. The bank’s challenge for 2024-25, though, will be the balance struck with the rupee’s internal stability.