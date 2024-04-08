Managed float: RBI has a better handle now on rupee management
Summary
- RBI’s restriction of rupee derivative trading to those who must hedge their forex risk looks like part of an external stability effort. This year’s ‘macro trilemma’ challenge, though, will be the rupee’s internal firmness.
After declaring a crackdown on rupee derivatives traded on exchanges without underlying exposure to foreign-exchange risk, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended its deadline for compliance. Circulated in January and slated to take effect from 5 April, RBI’s requirement for market position holders to affirm their need to hedge risk (and submit back-up proof above a point) has been pushed to 3 May. Transactions had crashed as brokers asked clients to comply, though the basic rule remains the same. Rupee options and futures are meant for globalized businesses to shield their finances from the blows of exchange-rate flux. So such positions can be held only by those with genuine forex exposure, a condition laid down all along by India’s Foreign Exchange Management Act. Deputy governor Michael Patra has elaborated that RBI had in 2014 permitted participants to take positions of up to a level without providing evidence of exposure. That relaxation, however, was misinterpreted to conclude there’s no need for underlying risk, “which is not the case," he said, calling it “a violation of the law."