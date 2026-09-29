Managed rivalry: The world’s top two powers have made a move on mutual risk reduction

Last week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Washington underscored the increasingly transactional character of US-China relations. For Xi, the visit to the White House, the first in more than a decade, carried considerable symbolic weight.
The choreographed optics, from reviewing founding documents at the US National Archives to a traditional tea ceremony, were designed to signal continuity and historical depth even as the underlying relationship is defined by strategic distrust.