Managed rivalry: The world’s top two powers have made a move on mutual risk reduction

Last week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Washington underscored the increasingly transactional character of US-China relations. For Xi, the visit to the White House, the first in more than a decade, carried considerable symbolic weight.
Last week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Washington underscored the increasingly transactional character of US-China relations. For Xi, the visit to the White House, the first in more than a decade, carried considerable symbolic weight.
The choreographed optics, from reviewing founding documents at the US National Archives to a traditional tea ceremony, were designed to signal continuity and historical depth even as the underlying relationship is defined by strategic distrust.
The choreographed optics, from reviewing founding documents at the US National Archives to a traditional tea ceremony, were designed to signal continuity and historical depth even as the underlying relationship is defined by strategic distrust.
The central message was, therefore, less about reconciliation than managing rivalry. Washington and Beijing showed that they are capable of compartmentalizing their differences, even as the larger structural contest over technology, trade, security and regional influence continues unabated.
The most immediate outcome was a modest extension of their trade truce for another 60 days. This temporarily prevents another round of tariff escalation and provides some breathing space to businesses and global markets.
Yet, the limited nature of these concessions is instructive. The bilateral summit did not resolve deeper disagreements over industrial policy, technology controls, supply-chain dependence or the future architecture of world trade. Economic interdependence is increasingly being treated not as an unqualified strategic asset but as a vulnerability to be managed.
Artificial intelligence (AI) also acquired a prominent place in the US-China relationship. Washington and Beijing formally acknowledged a shared responsibility to ensure that powerful AI systems remain under meaningful human control and established a dialogue mechanism focused on catastrophic risks.
This is an important institutional development, but its significance should not be overstated. The two sides did not agree to binding restrictions on frontier models, nor did they resolve their differences over semiconductor and AI-chip export controls. The emerging framework is, therefore, better understood as an attempt to establish guardrails around competition rather than an effort to moderate that rivalry.
Taiwan was central to the summit’s strategic calculations. Beijing sought stronger assurances of the official US view of the island’s status, while Washington retained a pending $14 billion defence package for Taiwan as leverage. Neither side, however, fundamentally altered its position.
Talks on wider geopolitical flashpoints, including the war in Ukraine and the US-Iran conflict, similarly produced no major binding commitments. This reflects a broader reality: Washington and Beijing may have incentives to prevent crises from spiralling, but those incentives are unlikely to result in a shared geopolitical vision.
The larger significance of the summit lies in what it says about the evolving US-China balance. The relationship is moving towards a model of managed competition, in which the goal is not to resolve fundamental differences but to prevent them from producing an uncontrolled economic or military rupture. It was thus an exercise in stabilization amid competition.
The limits of US-China mutual accommodation are of strategic significance to India. A durable Sino-American economic understanding could have narrowed the space available to New Delhi, particularly if Washington and Beijing had moved towards a new compact.
The summit instead leaves considerable room for India to pursue its own interests while deepening its partnership with the US even as it maintains its calibrated engagement with China, despite Trump’s volatility and the accompanying public disenchantment in India over the US-India partnership.
The restructuring of global supply chains is equally consequential. As American and multinational firms seek to reduce excessive dependence on China, the broader China-plus-one trend will continue to create opportunities for India in manufacturing, electronics and other major sectors. These, however, will depend less on geopolitics and more on India’s ability to improve infrastructure, regulatory predictability, skills and manufacturing competitiveness.
For the global economy, the 60-day US-China trade truce provides relief from another round of tariff escalation and some stability to agricultural and industrial supply chains. But its durability will depend on whether Washington and Beijing can convert temporary tactical bargains into more predictable economic arrangements.
The AI dialogue may prove even more consequential. The recognition that strategic competitors need mechanisms to manage the risks associated with increasingly autonomous and powerful technologies establishes an important precedent. Much as nuclear rivalry produced mechanisms for crisis management, the US-China relationship may be entering an era in which technological competition requires its own forms of strategic restraint.
The summit thus captures the central paradox of contemporary international politics: the US and China are becoming more deeply competitive, even as they invest more in preventing that competition from producing catastrophic outcomes. The result is neither cooperation nor confrontation in its traditional form, but an uneasy architecture of managed rivalry.
For India and the international system, understanding and adapting to that new equilibrium will be key.
The author is professor of international relations, King’s College London, and vice president for studies at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.