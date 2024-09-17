When will business books focus more on corporate failures than successes? | Mint

When will business books focus more on corporate failures than successes?
Summary
- Management gurus mostly write about what makes companies and their leaders successful and the appeal of such books lies in the fact that we want simple linear stories. But to offer readers real value, they should also analyse corporate failures.
Every time I visit a bookstore, I make a point to check the business section. I’m always on the lookout for books by management gurus explaining why companies with certain characteristics succeed, why a particular company thrived, or how an individual played a significant role in that success. There are many such books in almost every bookstore, which suggests they have a significant readership.