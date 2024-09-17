When will business books focus more on corporate failures than successes?

Also, people who believe they can easily understand the past are likely to assume they can predict the future as well. As Daniel Kahneman writes in Thinking, Fast and Slow: “The illusion that one has understood the past feeds the further illusion that one can predict and control the future. These illusions are comforting. They reduce the anxiety that we would experience if we allowed ourselves to fully acknowledge uncertainties of existence... Many business books are tailor-made to satisfy this need." Indeed, the huge market for self-help books also thrives for this reason.