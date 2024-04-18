Management recap: Birla’s target spotlights the classic ‘rule of three'
Summary
- The group’s aim to be among the top three in major financial-service markets evokes a ‘rule of three’ that top leaders of businesses in competitive markets find they must contend with.
The ‘rule of three’ looks ripe for a return to management discourse. At the launch on Tuesday of an online platform designed to “acquire customers digitally at scale" that is expected to become a “full-stack financial services provider," Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla outlined the conglomerate’s ambitions in this space. Armed with its new app, Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is aiming to add 30 million customers in three years to its current user base of 35 million, he reportedly said, adding that the Group intends to rank among the top three players in the fields of lending, asset management and life insurance, given their high growth potential over the next three-to-five years. This aim needed no elaboration. In general, the number ‘three’ is special in many business contexts. Not just as a rule of memory—the top three brands are typically most cited in any market with high rivalry—but also as an organizational principle.