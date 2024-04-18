Management recap: Birla’s target spotlights the classic ‘rule of three'

As management scholars pointed out after India opened itself up to greater competition in 1991, competitive markets were often seen converging towards a three-player structure. In many industries, only three companies tended to capture the bulk of sales and profits, leaving little for the rest. With market forces at play and barriers dropping for mergers and acquisitions, this was expected to happen in several sectors. In response to this ‘rule of three,’ business groups with diverse interests embarked on portfolio reshuffles to focus only on enterprises that could be in the top three of their respective fields or were already counted as such. Also-rans, went the rationale, would not be worth the effort and were best sold off as assets that other players would better be able to run. In the three decades since those exercises began, the rule has aged well. It remains in wide use as a test for whether to double down on market participation or withdraw. An in-depth take on the idea was proposed by Jagdish Sheth and Rajendra Sisodia in their 2002 book, The Rule of Three: Surviving and Thriving in Competitive Markets. They took the rule as a guiding force for the formulation of a business strategy in the face of dynamics observed in well-contested markets. In their analysis, success demands a competitive edge that’s acquired best by focusing on three key aspects of a business: customer segments, strategic relationships and core capabilities. Making a difference needs mastery of each. First, they recommend identifying three distinct customer segments to target, so that offerings can be made on the basis of a duly close grasp of their differing but unique needs and preferences. Second, they advocate forging strategic relationships with suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders that could play a vital role in a company’s success. Third, they argue that it’s important for a company to develop and leverage three core capabilities that differentiate them from rivals and generate value. Ultimately, this is the saw that needs to be sharpened to sustain the market advantage acquired. Broadly speaking, this advice has also aged well over the past two decades.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

As management scholars pointed out after India opened itself up to greater competition in 1991, competitive markets were often seen converging towards a three-player structure. In many industries, only three companies tended to capture the bulk of sales and profits, leaving little for the rest. With market forces at play and barriers dropping for mergers and acquisitions, this was expected to happen in several sectors. In response to this ‘rule of three,’ business groups with diverse interests embarked on portfolio reshuffles to focus only on enterprises that could be in the top three of their respective fields or were already counted as such. Also-rans, went the rationale, would not be worth the effort and were best sold off as assets that other players would better be able to run. In the three decades since those exercises began, the rule has aged well. It remains in wide use as a test for whether to double down on market participation or withdraw. An in-depth take on the idea was proposed by Jagdish Sheth and Rajendra Sisodia in their 2002 book, The Rule of Three: Surviving and Thriving in Competitive Markets. They took the rule as a guiding force for the formulation of a business strategy in the face of dynamics observed in well-contested markets. In their analysis, success demands a competitive edge that’s acquired best by focusing on three key aspects of a business: customer segments, strategic relationships and core capabilities. Making a difference needs mastery of each. First, they recommend identifying three distinct customer segments to target, so that offerings can be made on the basis of a duly close grasp of their differing but unique needs and preferences. Second, they advocate forging strategic relationships with suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders that could play a vital role in a company’s success. Third, they argue that it’s important for a company to develop and leverage three core capabilities that differentiate them from rivals and generate value. Ultimately, this is the saw that needs to be sharpened to sustain the market advantage acquired. Broadly speaking, this advice has also aged well over the past two decades.

As far as competitive intensity goes, financial services are set for an online pivot that’s likely to favour size even more dramatically, given the winner-takes-all tendency of digital spaces. ABCL’s app will face rivals from Tata Capital, Bajaj Finance and also Reliance’s Jio Financial Services. Let’s watch how this game of apps shapes up. There’s nothing quite like a classic old rule being tested in a whole new space.