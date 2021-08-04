Mandatory covid vaccination wouldn’t do us any good

Does making covid vaccination mandatory in India make scientific sense? Does it follow the principles of equity and fairness? Currently licensed Covid vaccines offer far greater individual benefits, given their proven role in reducing exposure to hospitalization and death, than the group benefit of reducing transmission, which is a positive externality. The scientific evidence in reducing disease transmission is available for only a few covid vaccines, not all. The covid vaccines being used in India currently are based upon viral-vectored (Covishield and Sputnik V) and inactivated-virus (Covaxin) platforms, and there is very limited data on their role in preventing transmission. So, if the core argument of compulsory vaccination is to protect others and stop transmission, its premise is flawed. The countries which are contemplating it have mRNA-based vaccines, mainly, for which there is better evidence of a role in curbing transmission. India’s situation is unlikely to change even if mRNA vaccines are available, as the others will remain our mainstay.