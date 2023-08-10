Mangroves offer a vital shield against climate change

Mangroves offer a vital shield against climate change3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Mangrove forests not only act as barriers against natural disasters, they’re estimated to sequester 22.86 gigatonnes of CO2 globally, about half the yearly emissions of fossil fuels, land-use and industry.
World Mangrove Day was observed on 26 July. The existence of such a Day speaks of the strategic value of mangrove forests, which make up only about 0.15% of India’s land area but provide numerous benefits to coastal communities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message