Mangroves offer a vital shield against climate change

India needs economic growth and is committed to balancing environmental concerns with development. There is much to acknowledge and be inspired by. According to the India State of Forest report, the country’s mangrove forest cover has increased by 930-sq-km since 1987. Of the 14 coastal states and Union territories, only three—Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha—have reported a net increase in mangrove cover. These states should serve as a models for others and demonstrate that nature can heal itself when we allow it to. Involving and enabling local communities is critical for long-term success. In Gujarat and Odisha, results have shown that engaging local communities as stewards of their ecosystems, creating incentives and fostering a collaborative approach among government officials and restoration programmes can yield positive results. Recent initiatives by the central government like the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) bode well for the protection and conservation of mangrove forests across the country. MISHTI aims to promote the conservation and responsible management of mangrove forests covering approximately 540-sq-km across 13 states and Union territories.