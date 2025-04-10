Pay thy muse: Yes, AI does owe royalties for stolen inspiration
Summary
- In cases of alleged intellectual property theft, such as OpenAI’s Ghibli-style output, artists should have recourse to the law. The rationale of outlawing attempts to deceive consumers, as applied in crackdowns on counterfeits, must apply to AI too.
Cities don’t get any cooler than Manhattan, New York City. My favourite is the midtown area, purely for the spectrum of human life it displays. Within just a couple of miles, you will find both Billionaire’s Row and homeless people, Morton’s Steakhouse and street-side food carts, Radio City Music Hall and buskers making music off buckets. But the sharpest contrast is seen between shoppers exiting Bergdorf Goodman with shopping bags slung on shoulders while nearby, cops chase away peddlers of counterfeit designer-label bags.