Pay thy muse: Yes, AI does owe royalties for stolen inspiration

Evolution put humans on top of the biological order because of our cognition and ability to create rules-based societies. With AI here for good, we must also create guidelines that will keep us on top. A future 3D printer that could recreate lookalikes of designer goods at will, in a manner that doesn’t openly break laws, would surely face a storm of litigation, lobbying pressure and law-enforcement crackdowns. That’s only fair to those who design and create these products. In the same vein, it is now time for us to protect the legacy of creators who toil to create works that are worth re-creating.