Man-made floods of the Yamuna call for ecosystem-led solutions

Flooding is an ecological process that is a characteristic of every monsoon river. It ensures the sustainability of a complex network of ecosystems, such as floodplain, riparian and free-flowing water ecosystems, all of which constitute a river system. Flooding flushes out sediments in various channels and sustains floodplains. Man-made flooding occurs through the upstream storing of huge quantities of water from catchment areas in dams or barrages, with subsequent releases of water once these reservoirs fill up resulting in inundation downstream. The first activity (i.e. water storage) prevents natural flooding and the second (release of huge volumes) can cause man-made flash floods, leading to not only ecological disruptions across the river system but also causing an ecological disaster for the people living in the affected downstream regions.

The flash flood witnessed in the river Yamuna from 10 to 17 July that disrupted Delhi was due to the release of 350,000 cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage in the Himalayan foothills after incessant rains across north India, resulting in the river’s water level rising to 208.66m, the submergence of low-lying areas on both banks and also significant back-flow in sewage-carrying storm drains, which worsened the situation.

There was a flash flood in 1978, too, when more than 700,000 cusecs of water was released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, but the Yamuna’s water level had risen only up to 207.49m.

So, what has been happening to Delhi’s stretch of the Yamuna—particularly downstream of the Wazirabad barrage—during the last 45 years which might have contributed to a sharper rise in the river’s level with less than half the 1978 quantity of water released this time?

A number of human-mediated activities in the river system led to a higher water level in the river. These include the following:

One, a reduction in the width of the Yamuna’s floodplains from around 5km at one time to a mere 300m from the channel, with no floodplains in some stretches. This led to a marked decrease in the flood-carrying capacity of these floodplains that usually act as a flood-way for flood water. This reduction in floodplain coverage is on account of an increase in the number of bunds and their ‘guide bunds’ built to ensure protection for new human settlements and other built-up structures, and also the presence of large solid waste dumps.

Two, a loss of floodplain catchment wetlands that can absorb large volumes of flood water. Wetlands gone missing over the years also contributed to the enhanced level of flood water this year.

Three, an increase in the number of bridges (road, railway and metro) across the river between the Wazirabad and Okhla barrages. It is known that each pillar of a bridge contributes to water-flow resistance and thereby increases the level of floodwater. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the city’s Public Works Department and National Highway Authority of India have together increased the number of bridges across the Yamuna.

Four, concretization of floodplains in the name of river ghats. This has also reduced the floodway. More dams/barrages on the river upstream of Palla also contribute to frequent floods downstream.

Upstream of Wazirabad, extending up to Palla, the river’s floodplains are extensive and as wide as 5km. In some stretches, this width was reduced by bunds, but remains sufficient to carry flood waters without a marked rise in the river’s level. Further, there are no bridges along this stretch and there are several floodplain wetlands, including the wetlands of Yamuna Biodiversity Park, all of which contribute to the smooth flow of floodwater without Yamuna levels rising.

One of the indirect effects of flooding is the backflow of the sewage that inundated many residential areas. This situation was aggravated by a reduction in the capacity of these drains (that hold back flows) caused by open spaces on either side of the watercourse being filled with solid waste and their use for road expansion and bus parking zones. The wetlands that should hold surface run-off water from residential areas are also filled with solid waste, so roads easily get choked in these parts during heavy rains.

What are the lessons we must learn from the flood that Delhi just witnessed?

We should not disturb the ecological integrity of whatever is left of our Yamuna floodplains. Also, attempts should be made to recover some of the floodplains lost to dumping, encroachment and bunds built. There should be a moratorium on the construction of bridges across the river. Dense plantations of trees/woody plants on floodplains should be avoided, as trees provide resistance to flood water. The restoration of floodplain catchment wetlands that store floodwaters can also be used to enhance water supply to Delhi. The city could develop off-river reservoirs, either underground or open, to impound floodwater and make it available to the city in the lean season.

In fact, a project proposal on impounding floodwater in floodplain catchment wetlands and the creation of off-river mini reservoirs for floodwater storage was prepared and approved by the current chief minister and former lieutenant governor of Delhi.

The development of a network of biodiversity parks along the floodplains on the pattern of Yamuna Biodiversity Park will also contribute not only to the river’s rejuvenation, but also reduce the velocity of flow and help impound floodwater. The National Green Tribunal has ordered the establishment of such parks along the floodplains of Indian rivers, including the Ganga.

All wetlands should be restored to store surface run-off to prevent water logging and should not be used for dumping solid waste. Open spaces along major drains should be left free to hold back flows. Natural storm drains should not be converted into sewers.

Finally, it is important for the people at large and governments at every level to respect the country’s rivers and storm drains as urban lifelines, and act against their casual treatment as dumping ground for waste. There should be a single authority to oversee sustainability and protect the ecological integrity of the Yamuna’s Delhi stretch. Man-made havoc is preventable.