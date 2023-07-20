Man-made floods of the Yamuna call for ecosystem-led solutions

Flooding is an ecological process that is a characteristic of every monsoon river. It ensures the sustainability of a complex network of ecosystems, such as floodplain, riparian and free-flowing water ecosystems, all of which constitute a river system. Flooding flushes out sediments in various channels and sustains floodplains. Man-made flooding occurs through the upstream storing of huge quantities of water from catchment areas in dams or barrages, with subsequent releases of water once these reservoirs fill up resulting in inundation downstream. The first activity (i.e. water storage) prevents natural flooding and the second (release of huge volumes) can cause man-made flash floods, leading to not only ecological disruptions across the river system but also causing an ecological disaster for the people living in the affected downstream regions.

