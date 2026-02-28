Manmohan Singh: The quiet reformer who reshaped India’s economic destiny

In his parting speech as prime minister, Manmohan Singh hoped that history would judge him more kindly. He was right; he usually was, for this was a man who measured his words by the precision of facts and figures, not the wild claims of political theatre. Those of us who came of age in the 1990s and after, who found careers in industries that barely existed before he wielded his pen across the licence raj, know this more intimately than most.