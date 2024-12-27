Opinion
Manmohan Singh: The archetypical insider who guided India towards its economic potential
Niranjan Rajadhyaksha 7 min read 27 Dec 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Summary
- Manmohan Singh worked within the constraints of political realities, calibrating his views to the changing circumstances and patiently waiting for windows of opportunity.
Manmohan Singh was chief guest at the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore on 15 April 1991. He was then chairman of the University Grants Commission and an advisor to the flailing government led by Chandrashekhar.
