Manmohan Singh: A testament to the power of quiet conviction
Summary
- Manmohan Singh’s understated charisma and incorruptibility set him apart in an era of polarizing rhetoric and personality-driven politics.
When prime minister Narasimha Rao handpicked Dr Manmohan Singh as finance minister in 1991, it was an audacious gamble. Here was a technocrat—soft-spoken, unassuming and seemingly ill-suited to the cut-throat world of politics. But Rao’s instincts were correct. Facing a near-catastrophic balance-of-payments crisis, Singh unlocked India with reforms, dismantled decades-old red tape, and gave wings to the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit. His economic liberalization laid the foundation for modern India, his diplomacy expanded its global influence, and his integrity inspired trust in public life.