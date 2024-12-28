Manmohan Singh: A testament to the power of quiet conviction

I recall my first meeting with Dr Singh as Reserve Bank of India governor when he had come home for lunch at the invitation of my father. He was in his typical light blue turban, something that we picture instantly when we think of him. I then had the good fortune of meeting him several times in his various avatars as finance minister and prime minister. The couple of things that stood out was that he was a gentleman, very erudite, spoke quite softly and was amazingly thoughtful, and very loyal to the Gandhi family.