Devina Mehra: Yes, AI is coming for our jobs; it’s the old story of new tech
The worry of job losses caused by artificial intelligence (AI) should not be exaggerated. Any such innovation usually creates new jobs while taking away others. Even the original Luddites would’ve seen this happen.
“AI is coming for your job." “Estimates are that 40 to 50% of white collar jobs will lose out to AI." So blare headlines from everywhere. Do you know what it reminds me of? The first move towards computerization of Indian banking, which happened back in the 80s, when I was young but not too young to register the protests and strikes by the bank unions and officer associations.