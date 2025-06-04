Devina Mehra: Yes, AI is coming for our jobs; it’s the old story of new tech

As Chang points out, automation has been with us for over 250 years, but it never resulted in the mass destruction of jobs on the scale predicted. Closer to our time, the business of most travel agencies has dwindled as we aggressively look for flights and deals online. But there has been a whole category of new businesses that have cropped up around the travel industry— from flight and hotel booking sites to platforms like Airbnb that have made individual home owners into part-time hoteliers, not to mention those with highly specialized travel offerings that became viable only because of the reach of the internet.