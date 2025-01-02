Manmohan Singh’s mixed economic legacy
Summary
- He pushed economic reforms as India’s finance minister, then abandoned them when he led the government.
The death of Manmohan Singh last week was followed by a flurry of sentimental obituaries eulogizing the former Indian prime minister, who led the government from 2004 to 2014. His admirers recall a soft-spoken economist who rose from humble beginnings, and they praise him for bringing India closer to the U.S. through a landmark 2008 deal on civilian nuclear cooperation with President George W. Bush.