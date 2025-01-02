Manmohan Singh’s mixed economic legacy

The experience of the past 20 years—Singh’s two terms as prime minister followed by Mr. Modi’s first two terms—shows that the appetite for economic reform in India goes only so far. If both Mr. Singh, hailed as the hero of India’s reforms, and Mr. Modi, who enjoyed single-party majorities in his first two terms, were unable to advance the ball meaningfully on free-market reforms, it’s unlikely that Mr. Modi will do better in his third term—especially since his government now depends on support from coalition partners.