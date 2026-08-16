There are raids underway in a few cities to check if the food they store or make is safe for me. They are unearthing factories that make fake milk with shampoo and emulsifier; networks that recycle expired food using counterfeit labels; kilograms of meat covered in fungus; and expired milk. I would have mentioned rats in the kitchen if I were writing for a foreign publication.
Manu Joseph: Here’s a theory that could explain why good things happen in India
SummaryIndians spend much time wondering what is wrong with the country and analysing its disorder, but equally baffling is what makes things to go right. Sometimes, an oddball official springs up who has the nerve to shrug off convention and do what must be done.
There are raids underway in a few cities to check if the food they store or make is safe for me. They are unearthing factories that make fake milk with shampoo and emulsifier; networks that recycle expired food using counterfeit labels; kilograms of meat covered in fungus; and expired milk. I would have mentioned rats in the kitchen if I were writing for a foreign publication.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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