Activism is a magnet for the depressed. They are drawn to the idea that turmoil is the state of all. A happy, smug world is an idiot world that they cannot relate to. In some old Tamil films, when the mother cried, the hero wiped her tears and ask her to smile, and the woman would try to put on a smile, surely wondering how she raised a moron. The world of normal people is as foolish as the son, asking the depressed to be “happy” as if happiness is a choice.