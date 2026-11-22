In the novel Digging to America by Anne Tyler, a central character is an Iranian migrant in the US. There is a passing mention of her backstory as a posh girl in Tehran, who joins the student movement against the Shah of Iran. She is arrested, like thousands, but fortunately she is upper class. Her family makes some calls and she is out of prison, hitched to a doctor and packed-off to the US.
Manu Joseph: Activism requires the sacrifices of people who do not care for themselves
SummaryActivism is a magnet for the depressed, but not all activists have a mental health problem. That's what gives revolutions their power. The unfit have a capacity for extreme acts that the fit use and have them act in ways that others won’t.
In the novel Digging to America by Anne Tyler, a central character is an Iranian migrant in the US. There is a passing mention of her backstory as a posh girl in Tehran, who joins the student movement against the Shah of Iran. She is arrested, like thousands, but fortunately she is upper class. Her family makes some calls and she is out of prison, hitched to a doctor and packed-off to the US.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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