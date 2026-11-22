In the novel Digging to America by Anne Tyler, a central character is an Iranian migrant in the US. There is a passing mention of her backstory as a posh girl in Tehran, who joins the student movement against the Shah of Iran. She is arrested, like thousands, but fortunately she is upper class. Her family makes some calls and she is out of prison, hitched to a doctor and packed-off to the US.
In the novel Digging to America by Anne Tyler, a central character is an Iranian migrant in the US. There is a passing mention of her backstory as a posh girl in Tehran, who joins the student movement against the Shah of Iran. She is arrested, like thousands, but fortunately she is upper class. Her family makes some calls and she is out of prison, hitched to a doctor and packed-off to the US.
I noticed something odd in the engrossing novel, only because I come from a different background compared to the typical reader of Tyler. It moves on without saying what happened to other young people who did not have connections. That affluent character is framed by her lovable revolutionary spirit and what is hidden is how low her stakes were in participating in the movement.
The fact is that an unknown number of the young without connections were tortured, some to death, by Savak, the Shah’s secret police.
The young with inner beauty and inheritance fall in love with a people’s movement against the evil state. This has happened often in history, and in many countries. Then the brutal cops take away the revolutionaries. The beautiful people make calls and escape. Some of them write essays about how those who couldn’t were strung upside down and their nails were pulled out.
This happened during the Naxalite movement too, when the posh romantics had a party, until the cops came, and then the papas had to make calls. The hordes who didn’t have well-connected papas had a different fate.
The history of activism is the muted history of how the rich use the poor. There is another form of exploitation that is not recorded at all. Just replace the ‘poor’ with those with poor mental health.
Activism is a magnet for the depressed. They are drawn to the idea that turmoil is the state of all. A happy, smug world is an idiot world that they cannot relate to. In some old Tamil films, when the mother cried, the hero wiped her tears and ask her to smile, and the woman would try to put on a smile, surely wondering how she raised a moron. The world of normal people is as foolish as the son, asking the depressed to be “happy” as if happiness is a choice.
To the miserable, a world in turmoil makes more sense. In a cause that has a villain, those with reasonless melancholy find reason. Their lifelong misery makes them feel compassion for anyone who is miserable, and they go somewhere to be kind in a way others may not have been with them. In the battle against an evil state, their paranoia finds corroboration. And there is that dark thing—in the misery of the others, they finally feel they are better than someone.
Once on Substack, someone raised a question. We blame poor mental health for all that is bad, but is there anything good that poor mental health does? Yes. Activism.
The power of activism comes not only from the visible hordes of festive people but chiefly from a minority who can commit extreme acts and put themselves in harm’s way. Activism requires the sacrifices of people who do not take care of themselves.
Not all activists have a mental health problem, which is the point, which is how activism derives its power. Just as a revolution is managed by the rich, activism is a conscious, unconscious and non-evil use of people with debilitating psychological states by those who are mentally fit. Activism is the relationship between handlers, who are mentally strong, and the broken.
The handlers are people with leadership skills, some of whom may think they are depressed but are really just “feeling low” or angry with another set of privileged people. They have hope, they wish to live, they have the support of family, friends and connections, they can tell a moving story and raise funds, and maybe they can also sleep a good six hours every day of a revolution.
The broken were always broken, long before the revolution. The trauma of the world draws them in. They are like that monk who came quietly to ask for a free Tibet, sat down peacefully and immolated himself.
The broken are the people who are a cause away from self-destruction, and the handlers are people who nudge them towards that. Most of the time, the exploitation is not about encouraging suicide. Often, it is asking the suicidal to stop short of suicide but do all the things that can lead to it, like stew in ceaseless despair.
Consider the “native voices” the Western media promotes in various developing nations to herd us towards civilization. The voices almost always are of people who diagnose themselves as mentally unhealthy. They are rewarded with platforms, grants and invitations, even asylum to keep lamenting.
This relationship between handlers and the broken is at the core of the Western reformation of the world. This is the phenomenon behind the sudden rise of Greta Thunberg, once a tween with learning and other challenges.
One day, she finds a way to be aloof but for a worthy cause. She sits outside the Swedish parliament in protest against climate change, saying she won’t go to school, until the world does something.
The handlers of climate change wish to believe that her revolt is not an extension of her disorders, rather it is the best a human can be. Just like that all her miseries turn into superpowers. People like her join her, then the throngs of normal people. But as it happens to the broken who end up making our world slightly better, all her miseries remain.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’