A few months ago when the editor of Rahul Pandita’s debut novel asked me for a blurb, I wrote that his book was “addictive”. I thought I had found a way to say something meaningful about a book in a blurb, a form of praise that has become meaningless, filled with tired phrases like “tour de force.” But then I realized that I had not been paying attention to book covers. ‘Addictive’ is the new ‘unputownable.’ Apparently, the world believes addiction is a good thing, as long as it is said of a book.
Manu Joseph: What addiction? Your child’s problem isn’t social media and never was
SummaryAs Big Tech platforms go on trial with social media alleged to be addictive, we should ask if the drug analogy is being stretched too far. What if it only reflects who we are and we don’t like what we see? That’s not proof of villainy.
