Manu Joseph: What addiction? Your child’s problem isn’t social media and never was

Social media is not an addiction as much as a new way for the mind to drift. It is so easy to get humans to drift that we don’t need to imagine a villainous outfit. We can see this in a demographic group that wastes vast quantities of time in visual stimulation and gets away with it because no one cares enough about them—the elderly. Millions of old people spend their waking day watching TV, switching channels, and there is no secret scheme behind it. This is the generation that once watched static, waiting for Doordarshan’s programming to begin.