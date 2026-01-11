Manu Joseph: AI killed the remarkable video clip and took apart an old pact humans have long had with nature
Smartphones once turned every bystander into a witness, flooding the world with extraordinary videos and dulling our sense of shock. That era’s gone, now that AI fakes have taken apart a treaty we’ve long had with nature: that seeing is believing.
It would appear that we are still in the era of extraordinary mobile-phone videos. The latest among them is footage taken by a bystander in Minneapolis as hooded officers of America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has acquired the chilling acronym ICE, raided a locality looking for illegal immigrants.