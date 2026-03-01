Manu Joseph: AI won't render us obsolete—Other humans are far more interesting to us than machines

Even so, I am not afraid. Partly because I chose a path where my obsolescence has been foretold since the age of 17, when I told my friends and their parents that I wanted to study English literature and not engineering. I was told the life of a writer was an impossible life in a world where there was something called science and technology. Yet, it was those who lurched from hype to hype who went from obsolescence to obsolescence, and face it again. A human being can never be obsolete. Only a machine can meet that fate.