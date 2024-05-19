Manu Joseph: Alice Munro reported from inside the heads of women

The short story is glorified by the gatekeepers of literature, as though the genre is from an oppressed community. It is now common to hear that the short story is more difficult to write than the novel, and that women are better at it than men. But the person who they claim is the finest writer of short stories, Alice Munro, was more measured. She said she persisted with short stories because she couldn’t pull off a novel. “I don’t really understand a novel," she once told the New York Times, “I don’t understand where the excitement is supposed to come in a novel…"