Manu Joseph: America and the bearable loneliness of losing the West
Summary
- What the West meant to us has diminished. Even America is looking like just another country. Now that we can see what the West stands for more clearly, all we’re left with is its legacy of winding cobbled ways.
Once, what did we want our nation to be? Like the West. What did we want to be? To enjoy life like people in the West, but with better food. Where did we want to be? The West. Where did we want our children to be? Okay, you get the idea. To many of us, the West gave a moral and aesthetic direction. We have lost that. This has been happening over the past few years.