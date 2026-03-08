Like most people, artificial intelligence (AI) is not funny. I check every week. For some time now, I have been asking ChatGPT, and later Claude too, to tell me something funny. They’re terrible.
Manu Joseph: Artificial intelligence isn’t funny and seems unable to grasp why that’s so
SummaryAI can write essays, poems and code, but ask it to be funny and it fails. Ask it why it isn’t funny and it fails again. What it doesn’t get is that humour is a form of human excellence—and that’s rare even among humans.
