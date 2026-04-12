Manu Joseph: Why we cannot be sure Bitcoin’s secret creator is actually Adam Back

Body language is science only as much as astrology is. The nonsense that you rub your nose because you have been up to no good, for example, emerges from the same fallacy. People can exhibit signs of nervousness for reasons other than lying. (This explains why many Indians fare poorly at menacing immigration counters in the US even when they have nothing to hide.) Also, Back has been asked whether he is Satoshi several times over the years, so it is not a question that must startle him.