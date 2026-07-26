Manu Joseph: What ails the BJP’s relationship with India’s youth is not what it may look like

For decades there has been a covenant between India and its young—pass these entrance exams, and you are set. You can then escape India, physically and even within India.
It was the privatization of hope. In return, the young wasted their youth in the gloom of preparing for life, to make it to some humid town where there would be an ‘institution of excellence.’
So, when news exploded that Indian corruption also extended to a major entrance exam, whose question papers were leaked and sold, and that the government messed up exams in other ways, a vast swathe of young people and their parents were disgusted enough to hit the streets, swayed by the cunning provocations of the Cockroach Janata Party.