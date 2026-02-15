Manu Joseph: Blinkit and Zepto make speedy deliveries. So why are corner stores still around?
Many people like groceries and other stuff delivered right to their doorsteps. But then, speed is overrated. Good old kirana stores offer some valuable to those with a surplus of time—and want to compare apples with apples.
The guy who runs the kirana store in my colony has a wounded look about him because I don’t go there anymore. Things were not good between us even without that. He thinks I ask him for products that do not exist in the real world just to belittle him before marching off to a posh store with overpriced grains marked ‘whole’ and ‘organic’ and packed in brown paper.