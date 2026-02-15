I’m not saying this is a meaningless exercise, all I am saying is it is about spending time. It was in a kirana store, watching a person gape at an apple, and then at another one, that an English expression first mystified me. ‘Like comparing apples and oranges.’ Why would a person compare an apple to another apple? It is as absurd as comparing apples and oranges. I get the spirit of the idiom, but in a kirana store, what occurs to me is that people lifting one apple and then another, as though they know what they are doing, is not about fruit discernment at all, but a certain rustic expanse of time. It is about being human in some primordial way.