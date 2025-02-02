Opinion
Manu Joseph: Why nobody talks about India’s ‘brain drain’ anymore
Manu Joseph 5 min read 02 Feb 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Summary
- The migration of thousands of scientific ‘brains’ has not been a drain. It turns out that the ‘brains’ were just people who were lucky. Once they left, their places were easily filled.
Rhyming words have promoted many dubious ideas. Like ‘brain drain.’ Not long ago, everyone was talking about it, as though those of us who stayed behind in India had no brain at all.
