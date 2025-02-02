Manu Joseph: Why nobody talks about India’s ‘brain drain’ anymore

Many years ago, a chief guest at a convocation ceremony at IIT Madras said, “Brain drain is better than brain in the drain." I don’t know if it was his original joke, but what I know is that all of Madras got to know within hours, and how we all laughed. Some of them who laughed are American citizens now and they do not laugh anymore at India jokes. Now, no chief guest would crack such a joke, but that is not because India has become a cradle of scientific innovation.