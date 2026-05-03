The best business class flight I have ever taken was with Air India. As the flight was taxiing for take-off, it stopped on the tarmac. There was a snag, and we had to stay in the aircraft. It was over 40° Celsius outside. Peak Delhi summer. As though in apology, the cabin crew began serving a meal. At the time I didn’t realize the service was only in business class. There was wine too.
Manu Joseph: The business class seat says a lot about inequality that people don’t always want to hear
SummaryIt’s the most absurdly priced piece of real estate, the business class seat on a flight. But these seats and economy seats must coexist for this business to carry on. One can even argue that it’s coach class passengers who subsidize those who fly in greater comfort.
The best business class flight I have ever taken was with Air India. As the flight was taxiing for take-off, it stopped on the tarmac. There was a snag, and we had to stay in the aircraft. It was over 40° Celsius outside. Peak Delhi summer. As though in apology, the cabin crew began serving a meal. At the time I didn’t realize the service was only in business class. There was wine too.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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