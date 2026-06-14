Manu Joseph: here's some unsolicited advice for the Cockroach Janata Party’s survival

Every decade or so, young people in India discover there is corruption, and they gather somewhere in Delhi to transform the nation. This happens under the influence of a charismatic common man who goes to war against the giant government. Millions then follow him and gather in festive congregations. Foreign correspondents and Indians trained to think like foreign correspondents call them Gen-some-late-alphabet, who will create some “spring.” In the end, the young become old.
The Cockroach Janata Party is the 2026 version of an amateur political storm. Its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, is supremely articulate, instantly trustworthy and likeable in a way seasoned politicians are not. He also seems shrewd.
He may well know that his demands, like the resignation of India’s education minister, cannot be met. So, he can keep his movement going. Even the way he laces his calls to protest with the word ‘peaceful’ reflects the wise caution of a man who knows one wrong move in modern India could land him in prison for years.