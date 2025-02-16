Manu Joseph: Our politics is usually shaped by the people we dislike

Donald Trump was a registered Democrat for nearly 10 years, and donated to the party. For decades, as an American celebrity, he was probably a regular New York liberal who did not take himself seriously. What could have happened to him? Why is he at war with the whole empathy industry? How is a man not known for believing in anything suddenly the world’s most impactful conservative ideologue? It is in fact odd to describe him with any serious word that would end in ‘-gue.’