Opinion
Manu Joseph: Lessons from Donald Trump’s ‘Hillbilly’ running mate
Manu Joseph 5 min read 25 Aug 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Summary
- People who have failed are harsh on themselves because ‘inspiring figures’ extol their ‘hard work’ but hide the role luck played.
The poor are not just people with no money. They are influenced by forces unique to them, forces that are hard to understand for those who have not experienced poverty, especially people who say, “I came to Bombay with ₹10 in my pocket."
