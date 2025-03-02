Manu Joseph: How entertainment got boring in the age of streaming
Summary
- Entertainment can be seen as another form of boredom. After the first flush, it’s no longer entertaining. Indeed, this has been the story of its evolution from ancient to modern times.
A few weeks ago, I read a headline in The Guardian: “Is Netflix deliberately dumbing down TV so people can watch while scrolling?" I had to read the rest of the article, even though I knew that if a newspaper asks a question in the headline, it means it doesn’t know the answer—otherwise, the answer would be the headline. Also, theories about the complex manipulation of human behaviour by a company are usually exaggerations.