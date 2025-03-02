Manu Joseph: How entertainment got boring in the age of streaming

Also Read: Streaming platforms have tough choices in a world of fresh opportunities

It is the general view of people around me that there is nothing on TV. Just like before. These are people who do not take themselves too seriously, who are not ashamed to admit that they do not enjoy reading. They speak honestly. And they watch a lot of TV. They used to enjoy entertainment more in a distant past they cannot pinpoint, but what they do know is that they watch TV now because there is nothing else they can do. Now and then, they do find something fascinating to watch, but even that rare spark usually fades after the first episode or so, and then it’s all downhill.