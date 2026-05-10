I thought only I knew. The Tamil actor Vijay, whom people have suddenly taken to calling Joseph Vijay after his political rivals revealed his full name, and who now heads the largest party in Tamil Nadu’s assembly, was my classmate in the third standard.
Manu Joseph: Why people take pride in the achievements of others for truly odd reasons
SummaryPeople often feel proud when someone from their school or neighbourhood becomes famous, even if they barely knew them. Why do people celebrate borrowed success so intensely, even if they achieved more or fought greater odds?
I thought only I knew. The Tamil actor Vijay, whom people have suddenly taken to calling Joseph Vijay after his political rivals revealed his full name, and who now heads the largest party in Tamil Nadu’s assembly, was my classmate in the third standard.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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