Manu Joseph: Why people take pride in the achievements of others for truly odd reasons

I was surprised he was Christian, and also that he was rich. I was seeing him in something other than school uniform for the first time, and he was probably wearing a coat or something I only remember as too fancy for us, and he was with his mother who appeared distinguished. It was unusual for a woman to sit on the last bench in church because women usually didn’t leave mass midway, but there she was with her son. Maybe they wanted to be discreet because they were important.