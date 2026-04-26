Visual: A narrow winding cobbled way in Paris.
Manu Joseph: Why filming reality in India is nearly impossible—and what it says about freedom of expression
SummaryIndia goes considerable lengths to protect those under its care from exploitation by filmmakers. From ordinary people on the road to street dogs and even rats. However, it’s only a few who ask where that leaves the right to free speech.
Visual: A narrow winding cobbled way in Paris.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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