I am glad that Homebound’s shortlisting for an Oscar nomination gives me an opportunity to say something tangential. Modern poverty, even if it comes with a smartphone, is worse than ancient poverty.
Manu Joseph: What 'Homebound' reveals about poverty and hope in modern India
SummaryThe film Homebound' cues an unsettling thought: Is poverty today more painful because hope is everywhere? The modern world has been selling everyone a path out of despair without letting people know how devious it could be.
